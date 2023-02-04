A Grandfield man avoided trial and pleaded guilty to five counts of lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16 and will spend 10 years behind bars.
Comanche County Chief District Judge Scott D. Meaders sentenced Jeremy D. Carpenter, 35, of Grandfield, to five concurrent sentences with 10 years to serve and 10 years suspended, records indicate.
Carpenter pleaded guilty to having online correspondence with a girl between August and September 2020, according to the charge. The plea is an admission he’d solicited for sexual activity via online messaging. The girl’s mother said Carpenter had been contacting her 14-year-old daughter online who sometimes stayed with her sister who lived with Carpenter for two years.
The girl also told investigators she and Carpenter had had sex on a few occasions, including his birthday, at his home, the affidavit states.
Carpenter has a 2015 arrest in Nebraska for sexual assault, debauching a minor and stalking and a later conviction for contributing to the delinquency of a child, and in 2016 for cruelty toward a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was convicted of child abuse negligence and contributing to the delinquency of a child, according to investigators.
Carpenter has been in jail since his initial court appearance in November 2020. Meaders ordered he be credited for time served.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.