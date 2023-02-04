A Grandfield man avoided trial and pleaded guilty to five counts of lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16 and will spend 10 years behind bars.

Comanche County Chief District Judge Scott D. Meaders sentenced Jeremy D. Carpenter, 35, of Grandfield, to five concurrent sentences with 10 years to serve and 10 years suspended, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.