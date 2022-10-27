RANDLETT — There have been reports in recent weeks of a possible zombie outbreak just a few miles outside Randlett.

Visitors to the area on weekend nights claim to have seen the undead walking, as well as other creatures of the night, escaped psychopaths and even medical experiments gone awry. Randy Green, Randlett Volunteer Fire Department chief, said there’s no need for the public to fear — it’s just the 20th annual House of Carnage.

