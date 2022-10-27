RANDLETT — There have been reports in recent weeks of a possible zombie outbreak just a few miles outside Randlett.
Visitors to the area on weekend nights claim to have seen the undead walking, as well as other creatures of the night, escaped psychopaths and even medical experiments gone awry. Randy Green, Randlett Volunteer Fire Department chief, said there’s no need for the public to fear — it’s just the 20th annual House of Carnage.
“I really didn’t think it would get quite this big,” said Green while putting the finishing touches on the latest haunt in rural Cotton County. “I’ve been with the department for 28 years and I always told them we needed to do a haunted house for a fundraiser. So when they made me chief 20 years ago, the first thing I said was we’re putting on a haunted house. It kind of blew up on us.”
For the majority of that two-decade haunted stretch, victims were escorted out to an abandoned house in the middle of the county. They were fed hamburgers and snacks to get them plump for the horrors that awaited. Often, it was a farmhouse crawling with all sorts of creepy crawlies and spooky skeletons. Five years ago, Green and the department acquired some land where the House of Carnage — all three houses — now sit — each with their own spooky theme that Green carefully guards.
“We’ve got a machine shop in one and some scary stuff in the others,” he said. “The third house, I’m not saying, because that’s mine. I designed it myself.”
Hundreds, if not thousands, of victims will pass through the houses each Friday and Saturday night through the remainder of the month, and through Halloween itself. They’ll come across all sorts of frightening creatures — all brought to life through the hard work and volunteer efforts of dozens of area rural students. Green said ensuring participation from local children was always one of his highest priorities.
“When my wife and I sat down to do this, we decided we would put it on for our kids in the area,” he said. “You have Junior here, who might not hang out with a certain group of friends. He’s got his own clique of friends. Then there’s this clique of friends that might have more money and do stuff. And another group that has nothing at all. But when they come out here, they’re all one clique. They all come out and talk and laugh and have fun together.”
Three haunted creatures at this year’s House of Carnage are played by a trio of Grandfield High School students. Ayden Miracle, a senior and junior volunteer firefighter, was the first to join. He started participating after he joined the volunteer fire department and has come to enjoy his time.
“It’s usually a good time,” Miracle said. “There’s a lot of fun aspects of it. You get to scare people and see them running around afraid for themselves.”
Sophomore Jacob Storm joins the House of Carnage for his second year this year. One might find the unassuming haunt covered in biohazard waste, or as an escaped criminal-turned-zombie out for blood. Just make sure to run — if you can — when you come across him.
“It’s really fun to scare people,” Storm said. “I work in this biohazard room and I have a big mask on and I get to scare everyone who comes in. I love it.”
Storm was recruited by Miracle last year. He wasn’t sure what to expect, but after hanging out with some of his friends from school, as well as with other students from across the area, he found a new family for part of the year. And that joy just fills him with so much energy, he can’t help but direct all of it toward younger victims.
“The best ones to scare are the little kids,” he said. “I love letting them come through here and making them cry. That’s my favorite part about it — making kids cry, especially the little ones.”
Jones Basket joined the House of Carnage for the first time this year at the behest of fellow senior Miracle. He was especially unsure during his first Friday night as he waited to get his face painted and figure out what character he would be playing. But after his first weekend under his belt, he was excited for more.
“It was a little different than I expected,” Basket said. “But you can get into it and have a good time with it.”
Green said he’s always on the lookout for more volunteers who want to come each year and get down and dirty in the name of a good haunt. It’s the sole fundraiser for the Randlett Volunteer Fire Department, keeping them funded throughout the year. But ultimately, he said the event is about good frights and keeping good company — even if only for a short time.
“I never did this to get my fire department rich, and we certainly aren’t rich,” he said. “But we’re very comfortable as a volunteer fire department, and I want the kids to stay involved. Even if it’s just one month out of the year, they’re all out here and they’re all friends.”