ANADARKO — Law enforcement officials are looking for a Grady County woman accused of lewd acts with a pair of teen girls.
The allegations follows investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).
The Caddo County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Friday for Cheyenne Lawanda Barnes, 22, of Chickasha, for two felony counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, as well as a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of minors, records indicate. The felony counts are punishable by between three to 20 years in prison each.
OSBI Special Agent Joe Kimmons was assigned the case and spoke with the two girls at the heart of the allegations. At the time, Barnes was 19 years old and the first girl was 13 when the contributing to the delinquency allegation occurred, the arrest warrant states. The girl said Barnes was dating her cousin at the time and helped sneak her out of the house to go to Chickasha Lake in Grady County the summer of 2020.
The next year, she said Barnes began communicating with her via SnapChat. One night, Barnes helped the girl sneak out to a house in Lindsay, Garvin County, where the girl said Barnes undressed her and herself and groped and kissed her, the affidavit states. Barnes knew the girl was 14 “but did not care,” Kimmons stated.
The second girl said she’d met Barnes the summer of 2020 when she was 15 and they began dating. She said Barnes would take her to Chickasha Lake in Caddo County and would also sneak into her house. At both locations, she said they would “make out” and Barnes would grope and touch her, according to the affidavit. She said Barnes tried to have sex with her several times but she refused, Kimmons stated. In one incident, however, she said Barnes molested her with her fingers.