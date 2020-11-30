NINNEKAH — A 71 year old man died Friday following an ATV wreck in Grady County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that John W. Reed, of Ninnekah, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck, 4/10-mile east of U.S. 81 and 3 miles south of Ninnekah. He died from undisclosed injuries. His body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Oklahoma City for autopsy.
Reed was driving a Yamaha ATV westbound on a gravel Grady County roadway shortly before 5:30 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, he lost control and was separated from the vehicle, Trooper Tyler Shelby reported. The driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was found about 10 feet away from the ATV.
Shelby reported the cause of the wreck remains under investigation.