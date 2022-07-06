CHICKASHA — The Oklahoma Attorney General accused a Grady County contractor of stealing $34,000 from homeowners in four different counties for home repairs that were never completed.
Norman “Buddy” Gomes, 40, of Chickasha, who owned BNV Construction, was charged June 9 with four counts of felony embezzlement, as well as a single misdemeanor count of embezzlement, and a felony charge of pattern of criminal offenses, records indicate.
The case against Gomez was filed by Oklahoma State Attorney General John O’Connor.
Gomes is accused of requesting money up front from victims for home repair projects he never started. Gomes would offer various excuses as to why work had not begun and, eventually, stopped all communication with the victims while refusing to return their money, according to the probable cause affidavit.
In all, Gomes is accused of stealing more than $34,000 from five victims, two in Grady County, and individually in Caddo, Oklahoma and Beckham counties, the affidavit states.
Gomes faces up to 23 years in prison and up to $46,000 in fines, along with restitution, if convicted.
Free on $50,000 bond, Gomes returns to court at 9 a.m. Aug. 10, records indicate.
O’Connor issued a statement reminding homeowners to be wary when seeking a contractor for home construction and repair.
“Hiring a contractor and paying for construction can be a tricky process for homeowners, and scammers are continually looking for ways to take advantage of that confusion,” he said. “Anyone who believes this contractor or any other has misled them in any way should contact my Consumer Protection Unit immediately.”