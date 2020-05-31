A pandemic can’t keep a family from celebrating the accomplishments of an outstanding young man.
That was the spirit shown Saturday afternoon outside the home of Freeman McGahee when his family came together to mark his commencement from Eisenhower High School with a graduation ceremony. It was a gesture that struck the young man to his heart.
“This is a great experience,” he said. “It means a lot.”
McGahee, an honor student extraordinaire with several awards and both academic and athletic accomplishments said that his senior year’s premature ending means his missed out on several rites of passage the final semester of high school.
“But it’s okay,” he said. “I’ve been looking forward to going to college for a long time.”
Slated to leave Aug. 11 for Morehouse College in Atlanta, Ga., McGahee said he only is concerned about the uncertainty brought on by COVID-19.
That’s something that concerns his sister Patrice McGahee Bell who attended the neighboring Spellman College. The experience of attending a prestigious historically black college includes time-honored rights of passage. She said she hopes he gets to have the full experience.
But with graduation, Bell said she didn’t have to hope; she knew what to do about it. As an event planner, she and her husband set to work to put things together for her only brother, who is 12 years younger. Bell and her eldest sister are Eisenhower grads – the middle sister graduated from MacArthur High School. Joined with mother V. Gay Freeman McGahee, a 1981 graduate of Ike, the family knows how to celebrate an EHS graduate.
“I wanted to do something really special and make sure we did something that really stays with him,” she said.
Father Leon lended a hand in helping put together the stage and backdrop but he said it was all under Bell’s direction.
“She and her husband are who you have to thank for all this,” he said.
Seating was arranged in the yard, balloon decorations of baby blue and white ornamented the family yard at 1606 SW Oklahoma. A stage with podium, black backdrop and a public address system allowed for a condensed ceremony. Visitors who parked in the street cold tune into the event via an FM channel on their car radios.
Following the graduation ceremony, McGahee and family made a drive-around tour of family and friends. That is, the ones who didn’t line both sides of Oklahoma Avenue to witness his moment in the sun. In the evening, the graduation stage would be transformed into a home cinema for a family movie night.
McGahee’s mother said she couldn’t be prouder of the man her son has become. She credits his entire family and community with providing him support. He, in turn supports his community in a way that she knows makes a difference, as a former city council member herself: he’s been a member of the EHS Student Council as well as serves as a City of Lawton Youth City Council member.
“It’s a blessing as a mom that he’s prepared to go into the world,” she said.
If you listen to the father, he had one bit of advice that it appears McGahee has taken to heart.
“I have lots of advice, I’ve been giving him advice for 17 going on 18 years,” he said. “Don’t be the one that follows, be the leader.”