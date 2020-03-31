AVAILABLE TO ALL KIDS AGE 18 AND UNDER • NO FEE / REGISTRATION

Students do not have to be affiliated with LPS. Meals will be available for pick-up only in the drop-off

lanes/front entrances. Meals will be offered as a "lunch for today/breakfast for tomorrow" combo.

Pick-up will be between 11:30AM - 12:30PM each weekday. No public access to buildings and no

children are allowed to be left at any school site.

Grab & Go Meal Sites

Locations:

MacArthur High School; 4400 E Gore

Central Middle School; 1201 NW Ft Sill Blvd

Eisenhower Middle School; 5702 W Gore Blvd

Tomlinson Middle School; 702 NW Homestead Dr.

Adams; 3501 NW Ferris

Almor West; 6902 SW Delta

Carriage Hills; 215 SE Warwick Way

Cleveland; 1202 SW 27th St

Crosby Park; 1602 NW Horton Blvd

Edison; 5801 NW Columbia

Freedom; 5720 Geronimo Rd

Hugh Bish; 5611 NW Allan-A-Dale

Learning Tree Academy; 1908 NW 38th

Lincoln; 601 SW Park Ave

Pat Henry; 1401 NW Bessie

Pioneer Park; 3005 NE Angus Pl

Ridgecrest; 1614 NW 47th St

Sullivan Village; 3802 SE Elmhurst Ln

Washington; 805 NW Columbia

Whittier; 1115 NW Laird

Woodland Hills; 405 NW Woodland Dr

