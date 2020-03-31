AVAILABLE TO ALL KIDS AGE 18 AND UNDER • NO FEE / REGISTRATION
Students do not have to be affiliated with LPS. Meals will be available for pick-up only in the drop-off
lanes/front entrances. Meals will be offered as a "lunch for today/breakfast for tomorrow" combo.
Pick-up will be between 11:30AM - 12:30PM each weekday. No public access to buildings and no
children are allowed to be left at any school site.
Grab & Go Meal Sites
Locations:
MacArthur High School; 4400 E Gore
Central Middle School; 1201 NW Ft Sill Blvd
Eisenhower Middle School; 5702 W Gore Blvd
Tomlinson Middle School; 702 NW Homestead Dr.
Adams; 3501 NW Ferris
Almor West; 6902 SW Delta
Carriage Hills; 215 SE Warwick Way
Cleveland; 1202 SW 27th St
Crosby Park; 1602 NW Horton Blvd
Edison; 5801 NW Columbia
Freedom; 5720 Geronimo Rd
Hugh Bish; 5611 NW Allan-A-Dale
Learning Tree Academy; 1908 NW 38th
Lincoln; 601 SW Park Ave
Pat Henry; 1401 NW Bessie
Pioneer Park; 3005 NE Angus Pl
Ridgecrest; 1614 NW 47th St
Sullivan Village; 3802 SE Elmhurst Ln
Washington; 805 NW Columbia
Whittier; 1115 NW Laird
Woodland Hills; 405 NW Woodland Dr