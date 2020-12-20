Grab and Go Meals from Lawton Public Schools:
Distributed from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday and Dec. 28. Youths will be given 14 pre-packaged meals (seven breakfast, seven lunch) on each date.
Any student enrolled in Lawton Public Schools and any youth in Lawton under age 18 are eligible for the free meals.
Meals may be picked up at:
•Eisenhower High School, 5202 W. Gore
•Central Middle School, 1201 Fort Sill Blvd
•MacArthur Middle School, 510 NE 45th
•Cleveland Elementary, 1202 SW 27th
•Freedom Elementary, 5720 Geronimo Road, Fort Sill
•Hugh Bish Elementary, 5611 Allan-A-Dale Lane
•Lincoln Elementary, 601 SW Park
•Pioneer Park Elementary, 3005 NE Angus Place
•Pat Henry Elementary, 1401 NW Bessie
•Ridgecrest Elementary, 1614 NW 47th
•Sullivan Village Elementary, 3802 Elmhurst Lane