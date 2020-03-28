At a time where there’s a dire need for supplies, the Great Plains Tech Center (GPTC) has come to the rescue for local hospitals with a donation of personal protective equipment (PPE).
“Great Plains donated PPE supplies from our health programs, to the Medical Emergency Response Center (MERC), who in turn has donated the items to Southwestern Medical Center and Comanche County Memorial Hospital,” said Teresa Abram, GPTC communications coordinator. “Since we are not physically in session in our own facility, we made the decision to donate the PPE we normally use during instruction.”
The items came from GPTC’s health programs: Surgical Technology, Practical Nursing, Radiologic Technology and Respiratory Therapist. Rad-Tech and Respiratory are in partnership with Cameron, Abrams said.
“Those two are actually Cameron programs,” she said. “We teach the clinical part of those two programs.”
Bob Steward, regional medical coordinator for MERC, said GPTC “absolutely wanted to utilize” the items donated to the local hospitals.
“For me, what it was, Great Plains Tech Center said we’ve got this equipment here, could you use it,” he said. “It is already to them (now) and they are already putting them to use. It’s all on the hospitals meeting this challenge.”
Stewart said that the MERC coordinates with almost 100 medical facilities, including nursing homes, in a 17-county area to provide a response to needs. In this time as numbers of Oklahomans who test positive for COVID-19 continue to grow, there’s a lot of stress among the medical community. But they are as prepared as possible to tackle the job.
“We really have to be together for this thing,” he said.
MERC is a healthcare coalition that works together to try and make sure everyone has the ability to respond in a coordinated fashion with everyone working toward one goal. Stewart said the past 10 years of hard work has led to this moment and time to respond.
“We have stuff, plans developed for this type of thing,” he said of the response to the pandemic. “We have been working for years trying to develop how we’re going to respond to this type of incident.”