OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt said Monday he wants changes in how Oklahoma youth are educated while continuing changes that already are benefitting the state’s economy.
He also is advocating efforts to cut taxes for Oklahomans by eliminating sales tax on groceries.
Stitt’s comments came in his fifth State of the State address, and the first since he was re-elected in November. That address is the traditional opening of the Oklahoma Legislature and was made Monday before a strongly conservative audience that loudly applauded Stitt’s comments about things already achieved, gained by “sticking to our conservative principles.”
“The state of our state is the strongest it’s ever been,” Stitt said at his opening, before highlighting his goals for the 2023 session: driving excellence in education, continuing efforts to make Oklahoma the nation’s most business-friendly state, and protecting residents and promoting freedoms. Some of those items are identified in bills already filed by House and Senate members.
His comments about education and new educational opportunities brought loud applause, and Stitt said those proposals are supported by parents who “spoke loud and clear at the ballot box last November in support of our vision to create more options for kids.”
Proposals include education savings accounts, performance-based pay raises for teachers, creating the most expansive reading initiative in the nation to get students reading at grade level, expanding concurrent enrollment opportunities (allowing high school students to attend college and earn credit) and creating the Innovation School Fund that would allow the state to fund speciality schools. Stitt cited Norman’s Aviation Academy and also singled out Santa Fe South Spero Elementary in Oklahoma City, created by an educator familiar with charter schools. He quoted Santa Fe Principal Meg Wheeler, who said parents should be the ones to make the choice about where their children should go to school.
“I couldn’t agree with you more,” Stitt said, adding school choice isn’t a new idea; it is 30 years old and something supported by then-Gov. Henry Bellmon as a step to education excellence.
Stitt said providing more options for students “leads to better outcomes,” adding “Oklahoma cannot afford to be left behind.”
Stitt said he also wants to continue building on efforts to make Oklahoma as friendly to business as possible. Oklahoma already is reaching that goal, he said, explaining the state has the third-fastest growing economy in the country, comments that won a sustained standing ovation from legislators.
He provided statistics: more than 23,000 jobs created in Oklahoma since 2019, with companies ranging from Google to USA Rare Earth (the nation’s first mineral-to-magnet manufacturing company). He said emphasizing Oklahoma’s existing strengths — including its energy resources — will allow the state to capitalize on its success.
“Oklahoma’s affordable and reliable grid is the envy of the world and an undeniable competitive advantage,” he said, adding Oklahoma must continue to invest in its infrastructure, from roads to broadband.
High speed internet is crucial, he said, adding investments already made have taken the state from the bottom 10 states in the country to 26th place. He lauded creation of the Oklahoma Broadband Office, which will use state and federal funds to reach its goal of delivering high-speed internet access to 95 percent of Oklahoma by 2028.
Stitt also challenged educational entities to partner with businesses to tackle workforce challenges, noting specifically for higher education “We expect our tuition to pay for their education, not their indoctrination,” a comment that drew a standing ovation.
Citing the need to transform into an innovative economy, Stitt called for Oklahoma to continue to build its reputation as a regional hub for advanced mobility and unmanned aircraft, calling aviation and defense the state’s fastest growing industry.
Citing efforts that have allowed Oklahoma to accumulate a $4 billion savings account and hold a $1.8 billion surplus, Stitt asked the Legislature to eliminate the sales tax on groceries and reduce the state’s personal income tax rate to 3.99 percent.
“Let’s cut taxes,” he said to a standing ovation and sustained applause, adding those efforts to return revenue to Oklahoma pockets will help the economy grow and that is another message voters sent in November. “We need to return excess revenue to the people, not grow government.”
Other topics:
• Under what he called promoting freedoms, Stitt called for efforts to protect the integrity of elections and stronger transparency laws, adding Oklahomans “deserve to know exactly who is funding political campaigns.” He cited efforts to push back against federal overreach in areas such as a vaccine mandate for the National Guard and attacks on affordable domestic delivery of oil and gas.
• Citing the importance of strong law enforcement, Stitt pointed to efforts to push back against illegal marijuana. Drawing some of his loudest applause of the afternoon, Stitt said he would “protect Oklahoma from the Communist Party of China and we will not allow foreign nationals to purchase farmland in the state of Oklahoma.”
• Stitt said efforts to expand fatherhood programs is part of his effort to become a pro-family state. He called upon the legislature to bring him a bill to ban all gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies on minors. “As governor, I will never shy away from calling out right from wrong,” he said.