Oklahoma Legislature State of the State

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt delivers his State of the State address Monday in Oklahoma City.

 Sue Ogrocki/AP

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt said Monday he wants changes in how Oklahoma youth are educated while continuing changes that already are benefitting the state’s economy.

He also is advocating efforts to cut taxes for Oklahomans by eliminating sales tax on groceries.

Recommended for you