Proposals to focus on rebuilding Oklahoma’s economy and making in-person learning accessible to all students, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, met with approval from Lawton-area legislators Monday with the start of the 58th Legislature.
Oklahoma senators and House members convened in their first day of the 2021 legislative year, starting with the traditional State of the State address. Gov. Kevin Stitt’s speech noted the difficulties Oklahoma has overcome in the past year, as it and the rest of the nation deal with the multitude of problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. While Stitt’s address drew criticism from Oklahoma Democrats because what they said was a focus on national politics that has distracted the governor from Oklahoma’s pandemic response and surging COVID-19 cases, Republicans found things they liked.
“The tone was definitely more positive than last year,” said Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Lawton, calling Stitt’s speech conciliatory. “Last session, we kinda lost the session to inner turmoil in the building and political maneuvering, a lot of vetoes and veto overrides. COVID threw us into a tizzy. There were fundamental disagreements.”
Caldwell said Stitt’s comments on Monday conceded the Legislature was right in how it handled expenditures. He also liked that Stitt wants to keep Oklahoma open, in a safe manner.
“That’s one of my biggest things,” he said, of the need to provide for Oklahoma families with a healthy business climate while acknowledging the COVID-19 pandemic “is very real. We have to take safety precautions, get the people the best information and do it safely. That limited opening has paid dividends for our state.”
Caldwell also cited Stitt’s comments on managed care organizations; Stitt said that with Oklahoma’s decision to expand Medicaid, it should follow the example of other states to use managed health care, calling that tactic “the right thing to do.” Caldwell also predicted that will be the most contentious issue of the session.
“I’m anxious to see his plan,” he said, adding hard numbers need to follow what has been just conversation.
Caldwell also mentioned the governor’s insistence that all Oklahoma schools offer students an in-person option, something that most — but not all — public school districts are doing (Stitt specifically mentioned Tulsa Public Schools is offering only a virtual option, when all other districts around it are offering virtual and in-person). Caldwell said following proper guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control has proven schools can operate “relatively safely,” something that will continue to improve with vaccine inoculations that are progressing and a decision to move teachers higher on the priority list.
Rep. Rande Worthen, R-Lawton, said Stitt had several good points to make.
“I really thought highly of his discussion of education and allowing parents to choose where their kids go to school. That’s important, that parents make that decision,” he said, of the governor’s proposal to allow easier transfers between school districts, adding parents — not the state or school boards — should make that decision. “I thought that was an important point.”
Worthen also lauded the governor’s discussion about economic development and infrastructure, explaining one of the best things state leaders can do to improve economic development is provide a good infrastructure.
“That will, hopefully, facilitate new and more businesses coming into the state, and support the businesses that are here and help them move their products,” he said, adding it is an example of the state “getting out of the way, allowing businesses to do what they do best, provide whatever business and services they have.”
While Worthen said he hasn’t yet seen legislation supporting some of the governor’s proposals, he thinks specific goals are achievable. He specifically noted the ability to transfer to other school districts, along with plans to address what Stitt called “ghost students” by linking funding to the students a district has now, not what they had last year. Worthen also cited plans to focus on accountability, ensuring state dollars are being spent in a wise manner.
“They’ve already looked at the Epic program,” explaining while the private virtual school is not deficient, there have been issues with accountability. “We need to be doing that in education as well.”
Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton, said evidence of the COVID-19 pandemic was readily evident Monday, in some goals for the coming session and even in the way business is being conducted at the Capitol.
“It’s definitely a different State of the State than a year ago,” Pae said, adding that because of safety protocols, there was Plexiglass “all over the House floor and masks all over the place.”
Conceding 2020 was “definitely a challenging time,” Pae said Stitt believes Oklahoma will be able to address more of its problems because it already had set some actions into place, such as those dealing with the state’s economy. Pae also is interested in Stitt’s emphasis on education, and said he plans to follow such legislation. Pae also noted Stitt’s comments on Medicaid expansion and managed care organizations, while also pointing to the governor’s comments about legislators and the governor working together, something that will help Oklahoma and something not readily apparent last year.
“We had differences in 2020, especially when it came to the budget,” Pae said. “The governor talked about working together, the People’s Agenda. I hope he continues that into a productive session.
“He was correct in highlighting education and health care, showing how we get optimal outcomes. We’ll have those discussions in the months to come,” he said, adding while he believes Stitt’s goals can be achieved, probably not by May. “I don’t think we’ll be completely finished with these projects in a year’s time. It takes a while to make things happen.”