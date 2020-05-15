Gov. Kevin Stitt said Thursday that Oklahoma is on track to move into the second phase of his Open Up and Safely Recover Plan.
Phase 2, which begins today, will allow bars, organized sports and children’s nurseries in churches to reopen, as long as proper sanitation and safety protocols are followed. In addition, it allows funerals and weddings to resume under social distancing protocols, meaning at least 6 feet of space between participants.
Stitt said the three-phased plan to reopen Oklahoma businesses would be contingent upon maintaining manageable levels of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalization rates. The governor said Oklahoma, which is 20 days into a measured approach to reopen its economy, is meeting that criteria.
“We continue to hold steady with the eighth fewest cases than any state,” he said, adding while Oklahoma is testing more people per capita than are California, Georgia and Florida, its infection rate is significantly lower.
Stitt said the state has more than 4,600 hospital beds available for COVID-19 patients, but had only 218 patients in those beds on Wednesday. That’s down from 306 patients in beds when Phase 1 began April 24, and from 560 at Oklahoma’s peak at the end of March, he said.
Stitt said total positive cases continue to decline, even as the state has increased its testing (last week, more than 25,000 Oklahomans were tested for COVID-19). Health care professionals said the percentage of positive tests was 6.3 percent when Oklahoma began Phase 1, and was 4.5 percent as of Wednesday night.
“Our positive test rate is half of what WHO (World Health Organization) says is sufficient to give us an accurate picture,” Stitt said, explaining the WHO indicates that communities seeing 10 percent or fewer positive cases probably are testing enough.
As of Wednesday night, Oklahoma had 932 active cases out of nearly 4 million residents and more than 3,500 people who have recovered from the virus, he said.
“The data shows we’re in great shape to move to Phase 2,” Stitt said, adding if statistics hold, Oklahoma will be able to move into Phase 3 on June 1.
Stitt said health care officials will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases on a daily basis, while state officials will provide more guidance on Phase 3 in coming days. The details of that stage still are being developed, with only three designations announced so far: employers may resume unrestricted staffing of work sites and summer camps may open, but visits to senior care facilities and hospitals still will be prohibited.
The news isn’t all positive.
State officials have begun providing aid to Texas County, where a spike in COVID-19 cases was attributed to an outbreak among employees of the Seaboard Foods pork processing plant in Guymon. Officials said Thursday that about 60 percent of the positive cases in Oklahoma are in Texas County.
And, about 70 percent of the positive cases in Comanche County are cases at the county detention center, officials said Wednesday. More than 100 positive cases had been reported among inmates and staff, the county health department confirmed Wednesday.