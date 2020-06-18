Gov. Kevin Stitt said plans for a rally for President Donald Trump were on track to occur Saturday, although state officials are recommending the president cancel a tour of the historic Greenwood District.
Stitt was reviewing data related to COVID-19, and said Wednesday that data still supports safely reopening businesses and other activities, although state officials continue to monitor the virus to ensure numbers don’t surge to dangerous levels. He said the goal was never to take COVID-19 levels to zero; rather, it was to slow the virus’ spread so Oklahoma’s health care system could safely handle positive cases, to include hospitalizations.
“We now are 55 days into the Safely Reopen Plan. We’ve done a really good job, but we have to continue to protect families,” Stitt said, adding there are fewer than 200 patients in hospitals across the state while hospital bed capacity is more than 4,600, and that Oklahoma has “massive amounts” of personal protective equipment stockpiled and free testing continues for anyone who wants it. “We remain well prepared.”
That’s part of the reason Stitt said he is comfortable with plans announced last week to stage a rally for Trump at Tulsa’s BOK Arena. Stitt, who said he will be tested for COVID-19 today because he will travel to the White House, will introduce Trump at Saturday’s rally. He acknowledged that people remain concerned about the rally, which he said has drawn requests to attend from more than 1 million people.
“We’re a free society,” he said, noting people are free to attend the rally or not. “It’s really unprecedented how many folks asked for tickets.
“We’re really excited to host the president here on Saturday.”
Stitt said state officials are making plans, to include inviting members of Oklahoma’s African-American community to a sit-down meeting with Vice President Mike Pence. He said while Trump had talked about going to tour the Greenwood District, he and U.S. Sen. James Lankford have recommended that not happen because precautions needed for the president would disrupt Juneteenth observances. Greenwood, a prosperous community once called the Black Wall Street, was destroyed in a massacre in June 1921.
Responding to a question about whether Saturday was the right time to host what will be one of the biggest indoor events in the country since the onset of COVID-19 restrictions, Stitt said Trump is welcome.
“I told the president he was absolutely welcome to come to Oklahoma any time he wants,” he said.
Col. Lance T. Frye, Oklahoma commissioner of health, said plans are in place for those who will attend the rally, to include temperature checks and a recommendation to wear masks or facial coverings (rally organizers said masks will not be required).
Frye and Stitt said they believe Oklahoma has its COVID-19 cases under control.
Frye said the state’s “incredible response” lowered overall numbers and delayed the surge in positive cases to the point that the state’s health care system was prepared. Hospitals have increased their surge capabilities (with two additional surge plans in place) and testing has increased. The state reported 181 hospitalizations as of Tuesday night, Frye said.
“We’ve done extremely well with this. Overall, our state is very well prepared,” he said.
Frye said state health officials expected — and predicted — an increase in positive cases as Oklahoma reopened, but conceded the governor’s plan doesn’t have a provision to reduce the state to an earlier stage, should COVID-19 numbers surge upward. But, he said health care professionals are keeping an eye on the situation.
He and Stitt said the greatest increase in positive cases has been among residents under the age of 35. Since the pandemic began, there have been 3,171 positive cases in that age group, with only six deaths, Frye said.
Stitt said the state’s positive result rate remains at 3.8 percent.
“We’re going to have to learn how to live with this,” he said.