Gov. Kevin Stitt said hair salons and barbershops can reopen Friday, under a phased-in plan that he said is designed to safely restart Oklahoma’s economy.
The decision is part of a three stage plan that continues to emphasize social distancing, sanitation guidelines and protection of vulnerable populations that health care professionals say are crucial to containing the spread of COVID-19. It also follows in the footsteps of a White House plan, announced earlier to allow states to reopen non-essential businesses that have been closed for more than a month as the nation put restrictions into place to deal with the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Stitt said at a Wednesday afternoon press conference that statistics show total hospitalizations in Oklahoma peaked at 560 on March 30. Those numbers have continued to “trend down for the entire month of April” and the state health care system as a whole has 15 times the number of beds available for the 298 Oklahomans now hospitalized for COVID-19, he said.
Stitt said new cases of COVID-19 continue to decline, according to a rolling seven-day average, even as the state continues to test more people. While Oklahoma will remain focused on testing individuals and tracing those they have been in contact with — “We know this virus will continue to be around for a long time” — Stitt said his Bounce Back Advisory Group agreed that some business activities can resume as long as state residents continue to observe social distancing guidelines and businesses impose strict sanitation measures.
“Protecting the health of Oklahomans remains my top priority,” Stitt said about proposals to reopen the economy, adding that enhanced testing and tracing also will remain priorities.
Chad Warmington, a member of the State Chamber of Commerce and chairman of the Bounce Back Advisory Group, said reopening the economy is important, but if state officials can’t reopen safely, they “can’t get onto the restoration part.”
Stitt emphasized that Oklahoma will follow a phased approach to reopening its economy and won’t move to a new phase “until the data tells us that it’s safe to do so.” He said that means residents should continue to practice social distancing, washing their hands, and staying at home if they are sick. Those age 65 and older or those who are part of a vulnerable population should continue to follow the Safer at Home requirements imposed in March.
“This is a careful and measured approach designed to protect our most vulnerable,” Stitt said.
Phase One officially begins Friday, allowing personal care businesses (hair salons, barbershops, spas, nail salons and pet groomers) to reopen for appointments only. Such businesses must adhere to sanitation protocols and social distancing guidelines, and limit the number of visitors, such as encouraging customers to wait in their vehicles until it is time for their appointment.
Additional businesses — to include restaurant dining rooms, sporting venues and movie theaters — may open May 1 if they adhere to strict social distancing and sanitation protocols. Gyms also may reopen, and churches may open for in-person meetings or worship if they leave every other pew/row open and follow safety protocols (nurseries are not permitted to open). Tattoo parlors may reopen for appointments only.
Stitt said if Oklahoma’s hospital and incident rates “remain manageable” (meaning, patients can be identified and treated) for 14 days, Oklahoma will move to Phase Two, “but only if our data tells us it’s time.”
Targeted for mid-May, Phase Two would allow organized sports activities to reopen with social distancing and sanitation protocols strictly followed. Bars could reopen with fewer patrons allowed inside. Funerals and weddings could resume with more than 10 people (such activities now are restricted to no more than 10 people) and church nurseries could reopen. Non-essential travel could resume, but employers still must close common areas and gathering places.
Phase Three would come 14 days after Phase Two, as long as hospital and incident rates remain at a manageable level. Stitt said more details will be released as the state moves closer to Phase Three, but the advisory board’s guidelines already include unrestricted staffing of worksites and allowing summer camps to occur.
Stitt said state leaders are making decisions for Oklahomans based on state data.
“Our plan is a measured approach and we will continue to watch the data each day and we’ll pull back if we need to,” he said.