The Oklahoma State Board of Education is starting 2023 with only two veteran members.
Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Tuesday that he was appointing four new members to the school board. The board has seven members: the state superintendent of public instruction; one each to represent Oklahoma’s five congressional districts; and an at-large member.
Sarah Lepak, a senior environmental project manager at Quick Trip Corporation who Stitt appointed to the school board in February 2022, will remain as the District 2 representative. In addition, Trent Smith, a businessman and former commissioner of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, has been appointed District 5 representative, replacing Jennifer Monies. Smith had been the District 3 representative, before redistricting removed him from that seat.
District 1: Donald Burdick, CEO of Olifant Energy II. Burdick has co-founded four oil and gas companies, is a graduate of Duke University and received his master’s of science degree in geology from the University of Oklahoma. He replaces Carlisha Bradley.
District 3: Marla Hill, a home education teacher of her five children at Hill Academy High. She graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a bachelor of science degree and earned her juris doctorate degree from OU. She replaces Trent Smith.
District 4: Kendra Wesson, owner of Operation Accounting Inc., Norman. She has a bachelor of arts in accounting with a certified public accountant emphasis from Mid-American Christian University, and an associate of science degree in business enterprise and associate of applied science in accounting from Oklahoma State University. She replaces Brian Bobeck. District 4 includes Southwest Oklahoma.
District 5: Trent Smith, who replaces Jennifer Monies. Smith had been appointed the District 3 representative in January 2021.
In addition, Suzanne Reynolds will be the board’s at-large member, a post that had been held by Estela Hernandez. Reynolds is a licensed pharmacist with a bachelor of science in pharmacy and a doctorate of pharmacy from OU.
The new members come with a new superintendent of public instruction. Ryan Walters, Stitt’s former secretary of education, won the superintendent’s seat in November.
Under state statute, current board members serve until their successors are named, and the governor’s appointments must receive Senate confirmation. If confirmed, the new members would begin their terms in April.