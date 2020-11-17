Story Highlights
Restaurants/bars:
Must close by 11 p.m. each day, beginning Thursday. Restaurants may continue drive-through and curbside delivery after that hour, but all in-door dining must close.
Tables, seats and booths must be at least 6 feet apart, to ensure customers observe social distancing, or must be separated by partitions that are cleaned regularly.
The Oklahoma Restaurant Association said it will ask all restaurant workers to wear masks throughout their shifts.
State agencies:
Starting today, all state employees must wear masks while in common areas or when they are around people. The provision covers all 33,000 state employees who fall under Oklahoma's executive branch. The same restriction applies to anyone who is visiting a state agency.
Oklahoma House and Senate leaders said the same provisions will apply to the State Capitol.
