Gov. Kevin Stitt said Friday he had issued his sixth amended executive order, extending Oklahoma's State of Emergency for 30 more days.
It was the sixth amendment of an executive order that he initially signed into effect March 15, as Oklahoma began reacting to the COVID-19 pandemic. The order applies to all 77 Oklahoma counties and will remain in effect for 30 days after the filing of the order, or Friday, Oct. 23. Stitt's order specified the COVID-19 "health crisis still exists, and still needs to be addressed in various ways by Executive Order."
Officials with Stitt's office said the order made changes to occupational licenses which had been extended under previous orders. The order specifies that all occupational licenses extended during any previous order, including amendment five on Sept. 25, will expire 60 days following Friday's signed order. Officials with Stitt's office said that means licensees have 60 days to pay or renew any licenses extended by prior orders.
The order also updates hospital and testing reporting requirements, while modifying the days on which the Oklahoma State Department of Health is required to provide a summary of information to the governor. That requirement had specified daily; it now specifies each weekday. The requirement refers to all public and private entities using an FDA-approved test for human diagnostic purposes of COVID-19. It requires those entities to report to the state health department and local health departments daily reports of all test test results, both positive and negative, the number of test supplies available, and the number of samples/specimens received and pending processing. The state health department is to share the information with the office of the governor by 3 p.m. each weekday, and with the Centers for Disease Control.
The executive order makes no changes in mask mandates.
Stitt, who was in Lawton late last week, reiterated he will not issue a blanket order requiring masks in Oklahoma, saying he still believes that should be a decision made by local municipalities for their citizens. He said there is another issue with a blanket mandate.
"How do you enforce it?" he asked, adding that state officials still are encouraging residents to wear masks, as well as practice social distancing and wash their hands frequently, tactics health care professionals have said will help contain the spread of COVID-19.
The order continues to encourage residents over the age of 65 and those with serious underlying medical conditions to consult with the state health department's COVID-19 Alert System and follow guidelines for high-risk individuals. For those in counties colored Orange (a designation that applied to all but Harmon and Noble counties, according to Friday's updated map), such individuals should consider staying at their places of residence except for working in critical infrastructure and conduct essential errands.