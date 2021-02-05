ANADARKO — Caddo County will hold a special election to fill a county commissioner vacancy.
Gov. J. Kevin Stitt has called for a special election to fill the vacancy in the office of Caddo County Commissioner District Two, County Election Board Secretary Joy Ferrell said Thursday in a press release.
The Special Primary Election will be held on April 6. The Special General Election will be held Sept. 14.
A special filing period will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 15-17. Prospective candidates may contact the Caddo County Election Board for information and copies of the filing packet. The County Election Board is located at the Caddo County Courthouse, 110 SW 2nd St., Ste. 112, Anadarko, OK. The telephone number is (405) 247-5001.