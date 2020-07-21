Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Monday he has formed the Oklahoma Commission on Cooperative Sovereignty to address concerns and make recommendations on a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that designated much of eastern Oklahoma as tribal reservation land.
“We know that there is a lot of unpredictability right now,” Stitt said of the decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma and Sharp v. Murphy. “We are committed to working with all Oklahomans, tribal and non-tribal, to create a practical and sustainable path forward. This commission is the first step.”
The commission will advise the governor on civil, criminal and regulatory concerns, and will be composed of leaders from various spheres including law, government and business.
Stitt named Larry Nichols, co-founder of Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy, as chair of the commission. Other members include former U.S. Sen. Don Nickles, former U.S. Rep. J.C. Watts, Oklahoma Sen. Julie Daniels, Oklahoma Rep. Mark Lepak, Alan Armstrong, Brent Bolen, Suzie Brewster, Harold Hamm and Joe Robson. Additional members may include a representative of the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office, a member of the District Attorneys Council and representatives of Oklahoma’s federally recognized Indian tribes and nations.
Stitt says collaboration with Oklahoma’s tribal entities will be crucial.
“We absolutely need the partnership of the tribes for this process to be successful,” said Stitt. “I respect and recognize the sovereignty of every tribe in Oklahoma and look forward to working with every tribe to ensure that we meet our shared economic, security and social goals.”
Stitt said the commission’s work will be comprehensive and thorough, presenting a unified response for the state. The commission also will hear from and engage with leaders from various sectors of the Oklahoma economy, local communities and the public.
Under Stitt’s Executive Order, state agencies, boards or commissions that believe they may be impacted by the McGirt decision are ordered to submit a Notice of Potential Impact by Aug. 28, and a more detailed Report of Potential Impact by Sept. 30.
On July 9, the U.S. Supreme Court held the Muscogee (Creek) reservation in eastern Oklahoma was never disestablished. State officials said that as it stands, the decisions alter the state’s legal jurisdiction and law enforcement capabilities on potentially a significant portion of eastern Oklahoma, creating uncertainty for many Oklahomans.