OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill requiring health care providers, groups and facilities to make cash prices for their most commonly provided services available to consumers was signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Under the measure, health care prices means the cash price a provider, group or facility will charge a patient for a standard service. This pricing list shall be made available either on the provider’s website or other conspicuous posting. Health care facilities also would be required to make common diagnosis and outpatient CPT codes public. The price would, of course, not include any amount in the case of complications or exceptional treatment. The document must be updated at least annually. The bill would prohibit the review of healthcare prices by any agency and interference in contracts between private parties.
The measure compliments new federal regulations and is supported by the Oklahoma State Medical Association.