OKLAHOMA CITY — On Monday, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the Oklahoma Religious Freedom Act to protect the constitutional right to worship.
House Bill 2648 dictates that anything closing places of worship would be considered a substantial burden on people’s freedom of religion. The bill’s author, Rep. Brian Hill, R-Mustang, filed the legislation after learning that many states’ governments had forced places of worship to close throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
HB2648 was authored in the Senate by Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, who filed similar legislation in Senate Bill 368, which was also signed by the governor. Hill was the House author of SB368.