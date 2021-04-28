OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday signed into a law a measure that will allow peace officers greater discretion when determining if arrests are warranted for gaming or gambling violations.
House Bill 1684 will shift some responsibility to district attorneys on whether gambling charges will be filed in certain instances.
“We’ve come to realize many of our gambling and gaming laws haven’t changed in more than 80 years,” said state Rep. Jim Grego, “However, in Oklahoma we now have legalized gaming. This just helps us determine if an actual crime has been committed.”
Sen. Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City, was the Senate author of the legislation.
“With passage of HB 1684, a statute that was put in place in 1939 is amended to give law enforcement discretion on whether or not to arrest citizens involved in illegal gambling OR report it to the District Attorney,” he said.