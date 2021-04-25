Gov. Stitt signs bill addressing use of antipsychotic drugs in care centers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt signed into law on Monday a bill that addressed the use of antipsychotic medication for residents of assisted-living facilities or long-term care centers.
House Bill 1877, by House Majority Caucus Whip Tammy West, R-Oklahoma City, requires quarterly monitoring for adverse effects of such drugs, and requires the facilities to inform the residents or their representative of their condition. It also requires additional staff training on the side effects of antipsychotic use.
“Residents in our long-term or assisted-living facilities are too often prescribed antipsychotic drugs with sometimes devastating effects,” West said. “This law will protect these residents by helping to better monitor for adverse effects and ensuring the families of residents remain fully informed of the treatments being utilized.”
The legislation was authored in the Senate by Sen. Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City.
West passed legislation two years ago addressing this issue in nursing homes. She said the state has seen a significant decrease in the misuse of antipsychotic drugs in those facilities since the bill became law.
HB 1877 is supported by the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) Oklahoma, Oklahoma Assisted Living Association (OKALA), Alzheimer’s Association of Oklahoma, LeadingAge Oklahoma, Oklahoma Aging Partnership, Oklahoma Silver Haired Legislature and the State Long-term Care Ombudsman.