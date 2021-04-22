OKLAHOMA CITY — The House passed a measure Tuesday that will assure when local residents vote to increase their taxes for specific purposes — such as police department budgets — those funds are spent as intended. If they are redirected or reduced, this bill will ensure the matter is taken back to a vote of the people.
Senate Bill 825 was authored in the House by Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore.
“It is for these very people that this bill is so important,” West said. “Our constituents deserve transparency for how their taxpayer dollars are spent. When citizens vote to increase their taxes, the funds should be used as specified. If they need to be used for another purpose, the matter should be brought to another vote of the people.”
SB 825 passed the House with a vote of 75-16. It has been sent to the governor for his consideration of signing it into law.