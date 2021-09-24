OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt has called for a special session of the 58th Oklahoma Legislature, convening on Nov. 15 to address redistricting issues caused by the delayed release of 2020 census data by the U.S. Census Bureau.
The special session has been called solely for the following purposes:
• To redistrict Oklahoma’s congressional districts in accordance with all applicable state and federal laws and regulations.
• To update and redistrict, as necessary, Oklahoma state legislative districts in accordance with all applicable state and federal laws and regulations.
• To amend statutory candidacy and redistricting deadlines, including but not limited to amending candidacy and residency deadlines, as made necessary by the U.S. Census Bureau’s failure to meet the deadline for production of decennial census data set forth in 13 U.S.C, 141(C).