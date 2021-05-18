OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Monday that effective June 27, the state of Oklahoma will stop paying federal unemployment benefits.
“The reality is, COVID is no longer an emergency in the state of Oklahoma,” Stitt said.
According to the most recent Oklahoma state Department of Health numbers, Oklahoma had 2,135 active COVID-19 cases as of May 12.
Stitt also announced the creation of a new return-to-work initiative that will offer the first 20,000 Oklahomans with active unemployment claims from the first two weeks of May a $1,200 incentive to accept a job position in the state of Oklahoma to be made following the individual’s sixth week of employment.
“You’re not supposed to stay at an entry level job, you get in that job, you move forward, you learn skills,” Stitt said in response to a reporter who asked for comment about the claim that workers did not want to work low wage jobs.
Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford agreed with Stitt’s decision.
“At the start of the pandemic, Congress came together to pass legislation to address the real needs of Americans. We had a call to support those who were out of work due to the shutdowns across our state. Oklahoma is open, is safe, and businesses are hiring. I support Governor Stitt’s plan today to end the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. We can continue to support high-risk Oklahomans, but healthy adults should be encouraged to return back to work.”
The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has paid out $5 billion in unemployment, Stitt said in a press release, more than was paid out in the last 10 years combined.
Stitt claimed that the June 26 deadline will give Oklahomans “six weeks to get off the sidelines and back into the game.”
The end to extra unemployment benefits also will mean the end of several other social safety programs put in place by the federal government.
All federal unemployment benefit programs, including the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation and Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation will end.
Additionally, the Emergency Unemployment Relief for Governmental Entities and Non-Profit Organizations program, which allowed the federal government to pay 50 percent of unemployment costs incurred by nonprofits that self-insure, will end.