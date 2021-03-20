Conflicting guidance has some people wondering what is required to visit loved ones in long-term care facilities.
Oklahoma closed visitation to long-term care facilities in mid-March 2020 to protect Oklahomans who were most at risk of serious illness from COVID-19.
Two weeks ago Gov. Kevin Stitt and Health Commissioner Lance Frye announced the state had updated its visitation guidelines to allow visitors who have completed state-certified essential care training to visit their loved ones. Part of the requirement was to watch a 15-minute video on essential caregivers.
And that's where part of the confusion comes in.
Oklahoma skilled nursing facilities and nursing facilities that offer services provided by Medicare and Medicaid fall under the governance of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), a division of the Department of Health and Human Services. Those facilities are required to follow numerous CMS guidelines, including reopening for visitation. Facilities can modify those guidelines but cannot make them more restrictive than CMS guidelines, said Latrina Frazier, assistant deputy commissioner of Oklahoma’s Protective Health Services.
The updated guidelines from Stitt, which are more restrictive than CMS guidelines, state that long-term care and assisted living centers may allow each resident to designate one or more essential caregivers who may make in-person visits. Stitt said visitors must complete state training to become essential caregivers, which he said will be made available online and should not take more than 15 minutes to complete. He encouraged all long-term care centers to follow this new guidance. Stitt’s guidance also includes a requirement to prove vaccination status to determine if visits would be supervised or unsupervised.
CMS guidance, however, is less restrictive and doesn’t require either visitor or resident to be vaccinated for visitation. It says facilities should allow indoor visitation at all times and for all residents (regardless of vaccination status), except for a few circumstances when visitation should be limited due to a high risk of COVID-19 transmission.
After a March 17 meeting with Oklahoma health officials and other long-term care facility directors, Linda Climer, executive director of The Brentwood Senior Living, said the health department removed all Stitt’s requirements and are following CMS guidelines. However, a spokesperson for Stitt’s office was unaware of the changes.
For Climer’s residents, the relaxed guidelines are a breath of fresh air after nearly a year of COVID-19 restrictions. She said residents are able to enjoy in-house church services, schedule beauty appointments with a beautician and, most importantly, family visitations of up to four visitors at a time. Those visits include hugs, as well as unlimited visits away from the facility without quarantining when the resident returns, she said.
“Now if a resident is fully vaccinated, they can touch their visitor with proper hand hygiene before and after, and of course we always have to adhere to the core principles of face masks, you know by hand hygiene and the screening at the door,” Climer said. “We try to stay 6 feet apart, but at least now (visitors) are able to touch the ones that are fully vaccinated, so that's a big, big bit of progress.”
Gone from Stitt’s guidance is the requirement for visitors to show proof of vaccination or watch a 15-minute video which included training on HIPPA and pain management.
“The state’s guidance was different than CMS’s,” said Frazier. “It is important to recognize that the Essential Caregiver designation is not required to have visitation within a facility, regardless of resident and visitor vaccination status, and should not be used as a heightened category to deny visitation.”
The Brentwood Senior Living is requiring visitors to get a temperature check at the door and fill out a short questionnaire, said Climer. Aside from those requirements, she is encouraging visitors to “come on down.”
“I think that we have to (open up),” said Climer. “I can tell you that I'm scared but I think we must work our way out of this, just like we got into this. We have to take these baby steps forward for the residents, for their mental and physical well-being and for the families as well. This is about all of them.”
Climer is glad the state is following CMS guidelines, she said. “We’re not the vaccine police. I don’t want to sit at the door and ask if you have been vaccinated before you take grandma out or come visit her.”