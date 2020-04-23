Gov. Kevin Stitt’s three-phase approach to reopening Oklahoma businesses:
PHASE ONE
Beginning Friday:
• Personal care businesses may reopen for appointment only. Customers should be encouraged to wait in their vehicles until their appointment. These businesses include beauty salons, barbershops, spas, nail salons, pet groomers.
• State parks and outdoor recreation will reopen.
• Grocery stores should continue to maintain special hours for vulnerable populations.
Beginning April 24:
• Indoor dining, entertainment, movie theaters, sporting venues and gyms may reopen.
• Churches may reopen for in-person meetings and worship if they leave every other pew/row vacant. Church nurseries cannot open.
• Tattoo parlors may reopen, by appointment only.
In all instances, businesses will be required to follow social distancing and sanitation protocols.
Residents over age 65 and vulnerable populations should continue to follow Safer at Home guidelines curtailing their activities. All residents should follow social distancing when in public, and minimize non-essential travel. Employers should create plans to allow employees to return to work in phases, closing common areas or enforcing social distancing protocols and minimizing non-essential travel. Visitors at senior living facilities and hospitals remain prohibited.
PHASE TWO
• Organized sports activities may reopen and operate under social distancing and sanitation protocols.
• Bars may operate with diminished standing room occupancy.
• Funerals and weddings may resume with more than 10 people in attendance.
• Churches may reopen children’s nursery areas.
• Employers should keep common areas closed or enforce social distancing, and honor special requests from personnel who are members of vulnerable populations. Protective equipment should be used when interacting with the public.
• Safer at Home guidelines still apply to those over age 65 and vulnerable populations, and social distancing and sanitation protocols still are encouraged. Visits to senior care facilities and hospitals remain banned.
PHASE THREE
Still under consideration, but includes:
• Employers may resume unrestricted staffing of work sites.
• Summer camps may open.