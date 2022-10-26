Oklahoma is a leader in energy production and policy, important in today’s energy-needy climate, Gov. Kevin Stitt said Tuesday.
Stitt, who was in Lawton for a number of special events, was the special guest at a luncheon hosted by the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce. Stitt is facing re-election in two weeks, so some of his discussion touched on election issues. But, he also spoke on Oklahoma’s energy policy and its needs.
Forward-thinking energy policies put the state in a good position, when coupled with statistics that prove the Sooner State is a good place to do business, Stitt said.
He said Oklahoma has the second-lowest cost of doing business and can brag on things such as the fact its cost of housing is 400 percent less than states such as California (whose residents account for the highest number of people migrating to Oklahoma).
Stitt said Oklahoma also does energy policies “better than anyone else.” He said most assume Oklahoma is “just oil and gas,” and while the state is proud of its oil (fourth in the nation for production) and natural gas (second in the nation), many don’t realize the state also is second in the nation for wind energy production, he said.
More than 40 percent of Oklahoma’s energy comes from renewable energy sources and he said that is something that needs to be discussed among national leaders.
“We want to have an honest discussion,” Stitt said about overall energy policies, adding both sides of the political spectrum have problems with that discussion — Republicans don’t want to talk about renewable energy, Democrats don’t want to talk about oil and natural gas.
All are crucial in the discussion about energy policy, Stitt said.
“More of everything is better,” he said, adding if demand remains the same but supply is “choked off,” energy will cost more.
Responding to a question, Stitt was critical of actions by the Biden Administration to kill the Keystone Pipeline and efforts “to make it impossible to drill on federal lands.”
“You choke off supply,” he said, adding that at a discussion with President Joe Biden, he told the president the country needs more energy sources.
“We have to talk about everything,” he said.