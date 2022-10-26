Oklahoma is a leader in energy production and policy, important in today’s energy-needy climate, Gov. Kevin Stitt said Tuesday.

Stitt, who was in Lawton for a number of special events, was the special guest at a luncheon hosted by the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce. Stitt is facing re-election in two weeks, so some of his discussion touched on election issues. But, he also spoke on Oklahoma’s energy policy and its needs.

Recommended for you