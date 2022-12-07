The Gore Boulevard median offers the best site for a new indoor transfer center for Lawton’s mass transit system, according to an analysis by operators.
City Council members received the presentation Tuesday from Ryan Landers, LATS general manager and vice president of Hendrickson Transportation Group, the entity that operates LATS for the City of Lawton. LATS officials and a council transportation committee have analyzed multiple sites, with recent discussions centering on two: Railroad Street between Southwest A and Southwest B avenues, and the Gore Boulevard median between Southwest 3rd and Southwest 6th streets. An associated complex for maintenance, storage and administrative offices is being proposed for Railroad Street at Southwest D Avenue.
While both sites offer benefits for the transfer center, Landers said the Gore Boulevard median appears to be the best bet, in terms of benefits that are in addition to criteria city officials established several years ago: city owned property in the downtown area.
Landers said ownership is one of the top selling points. The median is 100 percent owned by the City of Lawton and the city can use the market value of that property as its “local match” when searching for transportation grants to help build the complex. Landers said there is federal and state funds allocated for transportation infrastructure that Lawton could qualify for, “a lot of money with the building itself” as well as other funding for those entities that reduce their carbon footprint with zero emissions vehicles. He said while some Oklahoma transportation companies already have zero emission buses in their fleet, Lawton is the only one moving toward converting half of its fleet within five years.
Landers said the median also is larger than the Railroad Street site, with the potential for even more expansion (the full median extends west to Southwest 10th Street, before tapering to South 11th Street). The larger site allows the transfer center to have multiple uses, including a welcome center that the nearby Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce has been discussing for years, Landers said.
The median also is close to destinations that riders use, including Lawton Public Library, the Lawton Farmers Market, Ned Shepler Park and the FISTA Innovation Park in Central Plaza.
And, while the old police station at Southwest 4th Street and West Gore Boulevard is too small for the transfer center, it could become associated with the center. Landers said there are plans to convert the tract to parking and green space, while also providing an electric charging station LATS can use as it begins to convert its fleet to electric buses.
Landers said LATS already is working on its zero emissions study as part of an effort to bring half of the LATS bus fleet to zero emissions (meaning, non-fossil fuel based) within five years. In addition to the environmental impact, Landers said such vehicles qualify for higher percentages of federal funding to cover the purchase price.
Landers said while he knows some residents are concerned about traffic flow problems, that won’t be a problem because designs for the complex will include lanes that will allow buses to enter and exit the complex without stopping and turning, the same design used on highway rest stops.
“This property meets and checks all those boxes,” he said, of the benefits the median conveys. “This is the number one property we looked at.”