Kevin Hern

U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern, (R. Tulsa), calls for commission on Social Security and Medicare.

 Noah Mack/Gaylord News

WASHINGTON – Oklahoma Rep. Kevin Hern on Wednesday called for a bipartisan commission on Social Security and Medicare following sparring over the two trust fund programs between the president and GOP lawmakers at Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

President Joe Biden met with resounding disapproval from Republicans when he said some GOP lawmakers wanted to sunset Social Security and Medicare. Biden then went off script, proposing an informal agreement to protect the trust funds.

