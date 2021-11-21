Lawton Fire Department joined Goodyear company crews to put out a Saturday night fire at the Goodyear plant.
A call for Lawton Fire’s assistance to the plant, No. 1 SW Goodyear Blvd., was made around 6:45 p.m. through emergency dispatch radio traffic. It was determined a thermal event occured in the Mixing operation at the facility.
The main fire was reported mostly out by 7 p.m., however, firefighters using thermal imaging equipment found that it was still hot inside the ducts, according to radio traffic. However, by 7:15 p.m. Lawton fire began sending support crews back to their stations while a contingent remained at the scene to make sure the fire didn’t reignite.
No injuries were reported.
The Constitution is awaiting updates from Goodyear and Lawton fire regarding the incident.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
