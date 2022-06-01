T & G Construction will close West Lee Boulevard’s westbound off ramp at Goodyear Boulevard at 7 a.m. today for repair work.
The closure is expected to last through Friday, weather permitting.
Goodyear Boulevard is the main arterial through the west Lawton industrial park. A detour for drivers needing access from the south will be set up at Ard Street, located just east of Goodyear Boulevard off West Lee Boulevard. Drivers may turn north onto Ard Street, then west on Neal Boulevard to go back to Goodyear Boulevard near the Goodyear plant’s main entrance.