APACHE — The Warm Springs Chiricahua/Fort Sill Apache Tribe has selected its new princess for 2021-2022.
Soonts “Star Ray” Gooday, received her title on June 18 at the Tribal complex, north of Apache.
Gooday comes from a family that honors its heritage. She is family to the Gooday Family Firedancers. The dance performed has been in the family over 100 years, according to her mother, Janetta Gooday. She has grown up in the circle of Firedancing.
The 17-year-old is the youngest daughter of Adrian and Janetta Gooday and is the youngest of eight children. She has five sisters; Nivy Poemoceaah, Thoseyah Poemoceah, Woyukudoy Poemoceah Poole, Naiyah Gooday, and Nzhune Gooday; and twin brothers, Tristan and Robert Tissychy.
Her paternal grandparents are the Late Cloyde Inman Gooday and Joyce Connivichnah Gooday. She is also their youngest of 22 grandchildren. Her maternal grandparents are the late-Algernon Tonip Sr., Henry Tomahsah, and Laquita Foraker Tomahsah.
Gooday’s distant paternal descendants: Spiritual Leader Mangas Coloradas, Cochise, the late-Talbot Gooday Sr., and the late-Robert Gooday Sr. Her maternal distant descendants: Chief Wild Horse, the late-Arthur Tonip, and May Pesewonit.
The new princess is truly intertibal in her lineage. Along with her Warm Springs Chiricahua/Fort Sill Apache heritage, Gooday also carries Comanche, Choctaw and Chickasaw within her.
Gooday will be a senior at Boone-Apache High School. Her future plan is to achieve a Master’s Degree in Studio Arts at the University of Washington.
The new princess is inviting the public to meet her at their tribe’s Annual Celebration Sept. 10-11, at the tribal complex 2 miles north of Apache.