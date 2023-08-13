Members of Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra are planning a benefit golf tournament.
The Ed Dzialo Memorial Golf Tournament will begin at noon Aug. 28 at the Lawton Country Club, 4601 W. Gore. Registration begins at 11 a.m.
Registration is $125 for individuals and $500 for a four-person team, with lunch will be provided. Sponsorships also are available, with $100 for a scramble sponsor, $500 for a lunch sponsor, $250 for a drink sponsor and $100 for hole sponsor.
Information is available by contacting Patty Neuwirth, (580) 531-5043 or Ronda Norrell, (580) 695-0101. Proceeds will benefit Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra.