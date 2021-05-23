A Saturday morning alarm call led to the discovery of a go-kart stolen overnight.

Lawton Police responded to the call shortly before 4 a.m. at Atwoods, 1820 NW 52nd. Upon arrival, officers reported seeing an empty spot between 4-wheelers and a go-kart along with gasoline/oil and a trail leading south of the building. A store manager arrived and said there had once been a larger two-seater go-kart parked in the now-empty spot.

Store security video showed an unknown man with a black hoodie with white stripes wearing black jeans who came up to the store in the night on a bicycle. According to the report, he looked at the ATVs and left. He later returned with two bottles in his hands and added fluid to the vehicle. He used a battery-powered cutting wheel kept in his hoodie and cut the security chains free from the go-kart.

Once the kart was freed, the man pushed it back, started it and took off southbound to an unknown direction of travel into the darkness, according to the report.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

