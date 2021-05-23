A Saturday morning alarm call led to the discovery of a go-kart stolen overnight.
Lawton Police responded to the call shortly before 4 a.m. at Atwoods, 1820 NW 52nd. Upon arrival, officers reported seeing an empty spot between 4-wheelers and a go-kart along with gasoline/oil and a trail leading south of the building. A store manager arrived and said there had once been a larger two-seater go-kart parked in the now-empty spot.
Store security video showed an unknown man with a black hoodie with white stripes wearing black jeans who came up to the store in the night on a bicycle. According to the report, he looked at the ATVs and left. He later returned with two bottles in his hands and added fluid to the vehicle. He used a battery-powered cutting wheel kept in his hoodie and cut the security chains free from the go-kart.
Once the kart was freed, the man pushed it back, started it and took off southbound to an unknown direction of travel into the darkness, according to the report.