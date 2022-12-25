You could call Avery Hall a living embodiment of the Christmas spirit.
This retired Army veteran has been showing some local families who were on the verge of a hard candy Christmas that spirit in action.
You could say he wears it on his sleeve.
Of course, when those sleeves are green with holly and berries of bright red, he personifies it from tip to tail.
While setting up the interview at Outback Steakhouse Saturday afternoon while taking two families out for a Christmas Eve dinner Hall said he would be easy to identify.
“I’ll be in a green and red Christmas suit,” he said. “You can’t miss me, I have a Christmas tie and everything.” He wasn’t kidding.
Hall, a resident of the Lawton VA Center, reached out to Lawton Public School because he wanted to help spread some cheer and good will to a pair of families in need this year.
“This is the first time I’m going to do it,” he said. “I’m going to make it an annual thing, as long as I can.”
Hall said he knew he was doing the right thing after reaching out and contacting the families to set up a Christmas Eve and day of agenda. With all in attendance, his smile said everything.
Laura Wells and her sons, Brody, 9, and Blake, 10, and the Shields family: Mike, father; Bonnie, mother, toting the family dog, Boomer; Aiden, 12; and Kelan, 15, joined with Hall at the restaurant. Each family is now a part of his for the holiday.
The Shields family lost everything when an Oct. 22 fire took their home, Mike said. It’s been a hard time, he said.
“We’re kind of displaced right now,” Mike said.
The smiles blooming while seated at the table offered insight into how kindness can affect a family.
As Laura and her sons approached Hall, smiles and laughter, along with a good ol’ fist bump. As she wiped away tears — “happy tears” — Laura said Hall’s request to share the holidays with the family has “made a large difference.”
“There’s still really good people out there, this shows it,” she said. “We wouldn’t have had a Christmas without him.”
Hall said he’s carrying on a legacy begun with his late-wife of 60 years, Aloisya. The couple met while he was stationed in Germany in 1954. They married under German law in 1955 and married again once in the United States in 1956.
“I got married twice,” he said, “but we weren’t divorced.”
After retiring from the Army after 20 years with the rank of Sgt. 1st Class, Hall and his wife remained in the Lawton/Fort Sill area. He said in the 1980s they started taking in a Fort Sill family or two in need for Thanksgiving dinners and friendship. It grew to becoming a Christmas tradition.
But when Aloisya died seven years ago, Hall drifted from the mission. This year, he decided to rekindle his and others’ Christmas spirit.
“I wanted to do this again,” he said.
Hall believes he’s acting under the example set by Jesus Christ whose birth, after all, begat Christmas. It’s a special holiday because of that central tenant, he said.
“I’m the one with the ‘Happy Birthday, Jesus’ sticker as you come into my room,” he said.
After dinner, Hall and his families would return to the VA Center where he was going to present them with gift certificates and presents. There would be hot chocolate, cookies, Christmas carols and even Santa Claus visiting, he said.
And today, they’re all returning for more, Hall said.
“I’m bringing them here for a real, real Christmas dinner at the VA,” he said. “That’s our agenda.”
Hall knows other residents are making plans to be back from their own family holiday endeavors to join him with the families visiting. And he’s happy to help lift some of their spirits as well as maybe inspiring them to join his mission next year.
If helping lift others during what many consider the most joyous time of year isn’t the embodiment of the Christmas spirit, what is?
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.