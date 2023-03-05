About 70 middle school girls from around Southwest Oklahoma spent a good Saturday taking part in some “STEM”-ulating fun.

The Great Plains Technology Center (GPTC) opened its doors from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the Girls in STEM “Reach for the Sky” event intended to show these young ladies that there’s no limits to their potential when they get serious about science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

