About 70 middle school girls from around Southwest Oklahoma spent a good Saturday taking part in some “STEM”-ulating fun.
The Great Plains Technology Center (GPTC) opened its doors from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the Girls in STEM “Reach for the Sky” event intended to show these young ladies that there’s no limits to their potential when they get serious about science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).
GPTC Pre-Engineering Instructor Marcia Brown said the annual event for girls, now in its third session, said lessons learned can make the sky the limit for these young learners. There also are upcoming summer camps in STEM for boys and girls, she said.
“I’m hoping this sparks an interest in this,” she said. “The reaction has been wonderful.”
Tech center staff were joined by volunteers from Oklahoma State University, Cameron University and Lawton Public Schools in putting on the event. Brown said the girls would spend time at different stations. From constructing their own working Ferris wheels, glider airplanes and solar water fountains, to operating robots and drones and even computer coding, there were many facets of fun that also included STEM-based learning.
“We have all kinds of activities,” she said. “One is using virtual reality equipment that takes them to the International Space Station as though they are astronauts.”
While the girls were seated and eating lunch, a guest speaker who would know all about that shared how they could one day have a role in that type of assignment but in real life.
NASA Liaison Doris Biegler shared a truth that rang for many of the girls in the audience.
“Be brave, be a leader,” she said. “We can take over the world.”
Biegler said that despite the preconception that working for NASA means you’re going to space, there are many avenues for a career in its service. She said the first step to making it is to “get involved, find good role models, be a team player and be a part of your community.”
It all involves finding your passion, Biegler said.
“Think about something you love,” she said, “ and start doing it.”
As she lifted her handcrafted glider to ready it for flight, Lawton Virtual Academy student Alysson Cortez said she hadn’t really had a special interest in STEM studies. But, on Saturday, she said her eyes were opened up to new ideas.
“It is interesting,” she said. “It’s been fun.”
Focused on her computer tablet to control a drone though an obstacle course, Eisenhower Middle School student Jamaria Copeland showed a knack she didn’t know she had. It was her first time flying a drone, she said. There’s a good chance it wouldn’t be her last as she continued to hone her skills as a pilot.
When learning is fun, it doesn’t seem like work. Bishop Elementary student Alexis Hailey made exact cuts to get her glider’s wing designs just right. After learning a bit about aerodynamics, she had ideas to make her project ready for better lift.
“I’m having a nice time,” she said. “I’m enjoying making the plane.”