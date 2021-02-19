Girl Scouts from across the state will show off their Contactless Cookie Contraptions this weekend, as they use STEM concepts to deliver cookies safely during the pandemic.
The Contactless Cookie Contraptions were submitted by troops to the Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma Council as part of an online contest earlier this month. The Council selected the five best contraptions, which incorporate simple STEM concepts in their design to safely deliver cookies.
The winning troops earned prime booth locations as part of National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, which runs Feb. 19-21.
Girl Scouts Contactless Cookie Contraptions booths will be up and running from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20 at Lowe’s, 4402 Cache Road.
“Like all businesses, our girls are adapting their individual cookie businesses to meet these challenging times,” Shannon Evers, CEO of Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma, said. “From virtual and drive-through sales events to these contactless contraptions, we have been amazed by their innovation, and we can’t wait to showcase their creativity this weekend.”
The Contactless Cookie Contraption booths are just one way the scouts have adapted their sales tactics due to the pandemic. This weekend also marks the first weekend that cookies will be available through Grubhub in select areas. Also cookies are available to be shipped via U.S. Mail. Consumers can enter their zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find a local troop to purchase from for direct-to-consumer shipment or to make a donation to local organizations.
“Americans have enjoyed Girl Scout Cookies for more than 100 years,” Evers said. “The program helps girls build sales and marketing skills, build confidence and learn how to run their own business. Adapting during difficult times is part of being a good business owner. Our job as leaders is to support our girls through that process. If we do that well, we can help build a safer sales process while creating moments of joy for the girls and the thousands of customers who enjoy Girl Scout Cookies.”
Girl Scout Cookie season runs from Feb. 1 through March 21.