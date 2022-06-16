The Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma will host the inaugural Free Family STEM Festival in Lawton on Saturday.
The festival will feature 13 science presenters, activities for the whole family and free snacks.
“The festival is a free family event for anyone that wants to come out and learn about science,” Chad Butler, the director for recruiting for the Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma, said. “It’s been proven that STEM activities and programs in communities help promote science exploration in children.”
This inaugural event will be staffed by a team of volunteers from the Girl Scouts and will feature presentations by scientists, engineers and more.
“One of the reasons we wanted to do this in Lawton was to bring something to town that wasn’t necessarily there before,” Butler said. “We have partnered with Lawton Parks and Recreation, Cameron University, Great Plains Technology Center and Fort Sill, just to name a few.”
One of the demonstrations will feature presenters from the technology center showing off the way drones work, as well as how drones can be utilized in different career fields. They also will give a robotic engineering presentation that will demonstrate the importance of robots from manufacturing to surgery, according to Butler.
Also among the presenters will be The Ninety-Nines, an international organization of female pilots, to give a presentation about aeronautics.
“They are going to give a huge presentation on the history of aeronautics, sort of how people have flown throughout the ages from the beginnings on into space travel,” Butler said. “They will have a bunch of little activities for the kids to do to help them understand how an airplane flies.”
Several members of the area Girl Scouts will be on hand as volunteers to talk with anyone who is interested in joining the Scouts about the major STEM focused activities the troops undertake.
“The biggest thing in the Girl Scouts initiative is STEM,” Butler said. “Almost all of our programs are centered around STEM from biology to chemistry to engineering.”
The event is free and advanced registration is not required, Butler said.
“The biggest thing for us is the community partnership,” Butler said. “We want to bring the community together with these science organizations to show that there are a lot of things to do in Lawton.”
For more information about the STEM Festival or the Girl Scouts, visit gswestok.org or call 405-528-4475.