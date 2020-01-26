It’s nearing that special time of year for cookie lovers of all flavors with the return of Girl Scout cookie sales.
What better way to kick it off then with a “cookie rally?”
Dozens of , parents, friends, families and troop leaders came to Cleveland Elementary School for the over a decade-long tradition of celebrating the cookie.
It began with the judging of dishes by junior and senior members of the . At the helm was Lawanda Threats-Acree. In her last year as a troop leader, she plans on remaining affiliated with the organization she’s been a part of for the past 20 years.
“I’m the cookie chair, Girl Scout leader, Girl Scout recruitment leader, mentor,” she said. I’m basically wherever they need me to be.”
The reporter joined two other judges to rate the dishes prepared by the girls (some with their mothers’ assistance). Pitched away in a room away from the rally, the judges were greeted with dishes that used one of the staple Girl Scout cookie flavors in its recipe. Originality, looks of the dish, how the cookies were used and, of course, taste were the defining factors.
The first grouping included dishes made from from fourth grade up. The second was from kindergarten to third-grade range.
It was like a Willy Wonka funhouse of culinary delights. Treats ranging from thin mint cupcakes and pizzas to Samoa combinations that catered to the coconut distinctiveness of taste were tasted and judged. Sunshine drops were cake pops that incorporated the new “Lemon Ups” cookies due for this year’s cookie sale and were a treat.
A surprising delight among the junior division was “Lemon Ups,” chicken tenders served with honey mustard and crumbles of the cookies. Those served as stiff competition with the supreme strawberry cheesecake for top honors.
Judging was tough stuff.
Jo Robinson, one of the judges, said “Oh yes” when asked if she’s excited to take on the task. Even with a dozen entries, it didn’t prove daunting.
“I’ve got to taste all the cookies,” she said. “Who’s going to say no to that?”
Following judging, the dozens in attendance took their turns tasting the treats of the day.
Hermione Hamaker said she’s been a Girl Scout for nine years. Although she didn’t create an entry for this year’s contest, the feast on display made her decide that next year, she’s going to be deep into the competition.
With five years in the , Eralise Smith said she wasn’t afraid of the competition. With her Samoa cream pie, she made a hit in the junior division. But it didn’t come out perfect, she said.
“It was hard,” she said. “The caramel didn’t come out just right.”
The caramel came out well enough that she took third place in her class’ competition. Still a sweet enough result.
Threats-Acree said the goal of the day was to build up excitement for the beginning of cookie sales on Tuesday. It was also to do some good for the community.
Anyone who attended was asked to bring two cans of non-perishable food items for the Lawton Food Bank.
“Anything we do we make it count to community service,” Threats-Acree said.