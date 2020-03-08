The world of engineering got a breath of fresh air Saturday when around 60 local middle school students energized themselves through a little bit of girl power.
The 3rd Annual Girls Engineering Summit at Great Plains Technology Center offered middle school students an opportunity to dive into the seemingly endless opportunities found in engineering. These future problem solvers found the sky is hardly a limit when it comes to “Air Power,” the summit’s theme.
Marcia Brown, a pre-engineering instructor at GPTC, said the summit is intended to open the girls’ eyes to the vast expanse of ways to become a problem solver with the application of science, math and a little bit of fun. Concepts of flight, design and energy conversion were on the forefront.
The girls made rotating kites that offered insight into the concepts of aeronautics. Brown said the straw rocket station was all about the concept of trajectory.
“That becomes important for landing on the moon or on Mars,” she said.
Wind sail cars offered fun access to concepts of aerodynamics. Central Middle School student Lauren Lee made adjustments to hers after it spun off course from the fan-powered fuel hitting its paper sail.
Air powered bottle cars raced and gave the girls a sense of competition. Pumped full of potential power by the high school pre-engineering students who volunteered, once freed to race down the hall, the little autos that could did their best until crashing into the end of the drag strip.
Makaya Bryant of Texas, returned for her second year to the summit. Her mother is one of the teachers. Her bottle car was powered by a balloon she blew up. As it took off in a rush from her hand, she raised her arms in triumph.
“Yeah,” she answered when asked if she’d like to go into one of the many fields touched by the day’s subject matter. “I just like engineering in general.”
Addison McDonald from Lawton Academy of Arts and Sciences maneuvered the controls to a small drone inside Building 300’s foyer. She was working to land the flying machine into the waiting hand of MacArthur Middle School student Addison Bratzler. There was a great celebration with the first success.
Bratzler said the summit had opened her eyes to the world of engineering. She can thank her mother for being there on a Saturday morning.
“My mom showed me this and I thought it would be fun to learn new stuff,” she said. “I never knew how many things apply to engineering.”
It’s a middle school opportunity Sarah Barnes didn’t have. Following her 2010 graduation from MacArthur High School, she flowed into engineering and graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2014. Now, she is an industrial engineer, working in Odessa, Texas, as a quality engineer for an oil and gas company. She said the summit is meaningful to and for the girls.
“I think it’s really important,” she said. “I knew I wanted to be an industrial engineer. I wish we’d had something like this for girls when I was in middle school.“
Barnes said she’d never met a female engineer until she was in college. For the girls in attendance when Barnes spoke, it’s an opportunity to tune into another perspective. She said she was happy to help offer a new point of view.
“For these girls, in knowing what you want to do it’s important for you to be able to get a head start,” she said.
During her talk with the girls, Barnes shared a wide range of engineering applications in the real world. The names of Disney, Nike, Apple, Microsoft, NASA, Coca-Cola and so many more stirred the young learners soaking in her words when she spoke of engineering applications within those companies. When she asked how many of them wanted to become engineers, a majority of arms sprang up into the air.
Barnes offered insight to her audience that was probably the best lesson of the day.
“Think big,” she said. “As long as you love what you do, you’re going to have fun every day.”