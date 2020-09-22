Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, or the Notorious RBG as fondly known to some, was a former Fort Sill resident from 1954 to 1956 and employee of Godlove Mayhall Dzialo and Dutcher law firm where she worked as a typist.
“Justice Ginsburg did work here, but it was before my time,” said Michael Mayhall, a senior partner at the firm. “It’s my understanding that Woolsey Godlove, the founder of the original firm, hired her on as a typist while her husband was stationed at Fort Sill.”
Although Mayhall wasn’t at the firm while the future Supreme Court Justice was there, he and Ernest Godlove, son of Woolsey, met Ginsburg when she spoke at an Oklahoma Bar Association meeting in Tulsa sometime in the 1990s.
“She had just finished speaking and Ernest and I told her we were with the Godlove-Cummins firm, as it was known then,” Mayhall said. “She just laughed and said, ‘I remember those days well.’”
Mayhall addressed rumors of Ginsburg’s supposed termination from the firm for being pregnant and said it was highly doubtful the jurist was terminated at all, much less for being pregnant.
“That just doesn’t sound like Woolsey at all,” said Mayhall. “It’s my understanding that Woolsey said Justice Ginsburg was too talented to work as just a typist. Woolsey suggested she take the civil exam, which she did, and then moved on to bigger and better things, obviously,” he laughed.
Ginsburg died Friday at age 87 after several bouts with pancreatic, lung and colon cancer. The diminutive jurist is remembered for her withering dissents and unparalleled work ethic that made her a daunting force on the Supreme Court for nearly three decades. Only standing 5 foot, 1 inch, the justice was a giant among progressives and feminists.
Ginsburg ties to Lawton also extend to Fort Sill where she shared on-post housing with her husband, Martin Ginsburg, who was an Army officer at the time. According to a 1993 Lawton Constitution news article, Fort Sill officials located the couple’s home at 1504 McGlachlin. A spokesperson, at the time, discussed naming the home after Ginsburg but said, “The only time you can memorialize someone is when someone’s dead.”
However, Darrell Ames, a representative of the post, said Monday the house was part of the old Artillery Village, which is now gone.
Ginsburg entered Harvard Law School in 1956, where she was one of nine women in a class of over 500. She transferred to Columbia Law School, where she tied for first in her class and later was the school’s first tenured female faculty member.
In 1976, Ginsburg, an American Civil Liberties Union attorney and the nation’s leading sex-discrimination lawyer, helped to persuade the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down an Oklahoma law that allowed women as young as 18 to buy 3.2 beer while men had to be at least 21 to do so.
In Craig vs. Boren, the United States Supreme Court struck down a law that discriminated against men by barring them from purchasing 3.2 beer until they were 21, but allowing women to purchase the beverage at 18.
In 1980, President Jimmy Carter named her to the appeals court before being nominated by President Bill Clinton to the Supreme Court in 1993.
Sworn in as the 107th Supreme Court justice on Aug. 10, 1993, Ginbsurg became the second woman to sit on the highest bench and one of only four so far. The justice cemented herself in America’s history as a champion for gender equality and a fighter for social justice.