Lawton businessman George Gill is the winner of Tuesday’s Ward 4 City Council race.

Comanche County District Attorney Kyle Cabelka said Friday that Lawton’s City Charter will prevail, in making a determination about the winner of the seat that was one of two council positions decided by voters Tuesday. Officials had to research the matter last week after learning of the death of Barbara Curry on Wednesday. Curry and Gill, along with Eric Sharum, were candidates for the Ward 4 seat and because no one won 50 percent plus one of the vote (the state requirement), the top two candidates, in terms of total votes won, were were to proceed to a runoff during the Nov. 8 General Election. That was Gill and Curry.

