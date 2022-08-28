Lawton businessman George Gill is the winner of Tuesday’s Ward 4 City Council race.
Comanche County District Attorney Kyle Cabelka said Friday that Lawton’s City Charter will prevail, in making a determination about the winner of the seat that was one of two council positions decided by voters Tuesday. Officials had to research the matter last week after learning of the death of Barbara Curry on Wednesday. Curry and Gill, along with Eric Sharum, were candidates for the Ward 4 seat and because no one won 50 percent plus one of the vote (the state requirement), the top two candidates, in terms of total votes won, were were to proceed to a runoff during the Nov. 8 General Election. That was Gill and Curry.
Lawton’s City Charter — the document that guides governance in the municipality — specifies that if one of the two candidates for office nominated in a primary election dies or withdraws before the general election, the remaining candidate shall be elected to that office. Although state law sets the 50 percent plus one requirement, Cabelka said the law is clear “that the municipal charter will supersede and is superior to state statute when dealing with issues such as a city council race.”
“Therefore, I have advised the Comanche County Election Board that once the election results are certified, George Gill would be the Council member-elect for Ward 4 and there is no reason to put Mr. Gills’ name on the November ballot,” Cabelka said in a statement.
City Attorney John Ratliff said earlier in the week that also was his understanding of the charter provision, but City of Lawton officials had referred the issue to the Comanche County Election Board for a decision. Comanche County Election Board Secretary Amy Sims said Wednesday the question had been posed to the district attorney for a decision.
Friday was the final day for challenges to Tuesday’s election results, and the deadline passed without any challenges, election board officials said.
Gill was unavailable Friday for comment.