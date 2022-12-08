With the “spirit” being a big part of the Christmas season, you have to ask yourself: “Who ya gonna call?”
There’s a group of movie and paranormal enthusiasts from Southwest Oklahoma who have your answer: the Caddo County Ghostbusters.
Their goal is to save Christmas for a lot of kids who might not have one otherwise.
Primarily based in Lawton and the surrounding communities in Southwest Oklahoma, the group of people are all fans of the “Ghostbusters” movie franchise and include cosplaying as their favorite characters part of the fun, according to one of them, Mara “Doc” Stevenson.
“Complete with flight suits, our own specially designed patches and equipment canon to the Ghostbusters franchise,” she said. “Our identifying look is not the tan suit like most are accustomed to. Our signature is the black and green logo.”
The local Ghostbusters group is part of a nationwide network of other enthusiasts who share their enthusiasm for the franchise while also mixing in some efforts to raise community spirits through events and fundraising. Stevenson said a current drive is part of that nationwide connection to better communities.
“We have partnered with the NYC (New York City) Ghostbusters (headquarters), as well over 30 other Ghostbusters across the country to help provide donated toys to various charity groups across the nation,” she said. “Our collective goal is 100,000 toys.”
Stevenson offered ideas for toys to be donated: art supplies, video games and controllers for Xbox 1 and PlayStation 4, books, board games, puzzles, outdoor games, sports equipment and Mp3 players.
“We have answered the call to put Lawton on the map with their assistance in meeting this goal,” she said. “We chose Marie Detty Youth and Family Services as our charity to donate to.”
Stevenson said monetary donations also are being taken.
“For all monetary donations, we will be making purchases from Marie Detty Amazon wishlists for the shelters,” she said. “You can donate via cash or Paypal by searching ‘Station 580.’”
The Ghostbusters are looking to fill their Ecto Truck with toys to provide the kids in all Marie Detty Shelters this year, Stevenson said. There are drop off points throughout Lawton with Dec. 20 the day the truck stops in front of Carolina Comics, 305 SW C finalizing the toy and monetary donation count to deliver to the shelters the next day.
The New York City and San Antonio Ghostbusters will be doing a Facebook live show tallying nationwide toys donated.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.