You've gotta call Ghostbusters

The Caddo County Ghostbusters bring their Ecto Truck to downtown Lawton to collect toys and donations for its Marie Detty toy drive for Christmas. Pictured are a pair of unidentified Ghostbusters and Mara “Doc” Stevenson in her Santa hat with Cherry Phillips, center, owner of Fit For Life and Lindsie Baltier, far right, from Evolve Hair Studio.

 Courtesy photo

With the “spirit” being a big part of the Christmas season, you have to ask yourself: “Who ya gonna call?”

There’s a group of movie and paranormal enthusiasts from Southwest Oklahoma who have your answer: the Caddo County Ghostbusters.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

