Southwest Oklahoma is expected to be hit by significant winter weather on Wednesday, and while the amount of precipitation is still hard to predict, preparation is strongly recommended.
Last February, Oklahoma saw one of its worst winter storms in at least a decade. This year, February is expected to be significantly milder, according to Gary McManus, the editor-in-chief of the Oklahoma Climate Survey.
“The first week of February will be a bit on the cold side,” McManus said. “We’ll get some good precipitation, and the rest of the month will likely be warmer and drier.”
Rachel Huey, assistant director for Comanche County Emergency Management, gave a few tips on how to prepare for winter weather, both foreseen and unforeseen.
“It’s important for people to look at weather reports, and at the alerts we send out to know what to expect and prepare for,” Huey said.
Comanche County Emergency Management will post regular updates to weather predictions on its official Facebook page, and encourage county residents to keep an eye out for changes.
Huey recommended several ways to prepare for winter weather, particularly stressing heating houses safely. She said people should use central heating, space heaters or a well-maintained fireplace to keep homes warm. If using a space heater, or fireplace, it’s important to stay vigilant, keeping an eye on the heat source to avoid fires.
Last year, central heating systems throughout the Lawton area stopped working due to ice build-up. Darryl Robinson, the owner of Robinson Air, said to avoid central heating freeze-ups, buying and installing insulation products such as “heat tape” or “heat cable” would be a good idea.
“Central heating units have a drainage line for condensation,” Robinson said. “To keep that water from freezing, you can take heat tape, and apply it to any exposed drainage line.”
Robinson also said it is especially important for anyone with central heating to make sure air filters are cleaned before winter weather moves in to avoid heat loss.
Additionally, as Comanche County is under a burn ban, using open flames outdoors, such as bonfires, is prohibited.
For traveling in winter weather, Huey said it’s important to watch out for ice on roadways, and to drive carefully. If your car goes off the road, or breaks down in cold weather, it is important to stay in your vehicle, as it will provide some protection against the cold and give you a better chance of being seen by someone who can help. Carrying a blanket or something else to keep yourself warm in the event of a breakdown is also recommended.
Burst water pipes also are a major concern in any winter weather. During the storm last February, Chris Solid, the owner of Solid Plumbing, said plumbers at his company were sent out to repair a number of burst pipes that was unprecedented in the entire history of his business.
“I’ll say it like this: in 2012 on Fort Sill during a winter storm, we were called out to repair 397 burst pipes,” Solid said. “Last year, we repaired 837. Last year was the worst we’ve had in 40 years of operation.”
To avoid burst pipes, Solid recommends keeping all cabinet doors and doors adjacent to pipes open, and to leave all faucets in sinks or bathtubs running at a slight but steady stream with both hot and cold water. He said keeping the faucet dripping only may not be sufficient to avoid bursting.
“You’ll want a stream about the width of a pencil at least,” Solid said.
Additionally, Solid recommends turning up central heating systems to at least 74 degrees, to keep pipes inside walls warm. For houses with raised foundations, Solid recommends using cardboard and duct-tape to cover crawl spaces, to avoid cold air circulation underneath houses and other buildings.
In general, Solid suggests covering up any area of your house that would allow cold air to circulate.