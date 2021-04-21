DUNCAN — Duncan Area Literacy Council will be selling tamales to raise money for various programs including English as a Second Language (ESL) classes, citizenship and driver’s licenses for adults age 15 and older.
“As most organizations have had to endure, COVID has interfered with fundraising attempts,” said Joy Billingsley, a spokesperson for the organization. “We have decided to do a take-out only tamale fundraiser.”
Normally the council holds a nacho social, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, they will not be able to open their offices to the public, so instead the nonprofit organization will sell fresh beef tamales, said Billingsley.
“This is our first fundraiser since COVID and during the pandemic we were ok, but now that everything is opening back up we’re seeing more and more people come to us for services so we could definitely the money.”
The all-beef tamales are $20 per dozen and customers can begin ordering now through noon May 1. Pick up will be From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. May 5 at the First United Methodist Church Family Center Drive Thru located at 2300 N. Country Club Road, Duncan.
Call or text (580)467-6234 or (580)736-1170 to place an order. Customers can also email DALC73533@gmail.com to order. Please include name, phone number and how many dozens of tamales you would like. Payment can be made at time of pickup said Billingsley.
“These tamales will be made by our ESL instructors,” said Billingsley. “So they’ll be very authentic and very good.”