GERONIMO — Citizens of Geronimo will vote April 6 on two school bonds worth almost $3 million. The levies will not increase taxes, however.
“These bonds are basically replacing bonds we paid off this year,” said Geronimo Public Schools Superintendent Bill Pascoe. “If approved, the tax for the previous bonds will stay in place without an increase.”
Proposition 1, for $2.84 million, will provide funds for the purpose of repairing and remodeling the elementary school, Pascoe said. The original building was built in 1938 with some additions added in the 1970s. Pascoe plans to improve the plumbing and electrical system throughout the school.
“This is important in the sense that it will help take care of the kids in our community for a long time,” said Pascoe. “Our students will have a nice place to go to school and this will take care of the future students at Geronimo Public Schools.”
Proposition 2, for $50,000, is for the purchase of a new Suburban, said Pascoe. He said the new vehicle, in addition to the current Suburban, will allow the school district to transport small groups of people without having a driver with a commercial driver’s license. However, he said the district plans to keep and continue to use the older vehicle.
“Our other Suburban is getting old with a lot of miles, but we’ll keep driving it till the wheels fall off, then put them back on and drive it some more,” Pascoe said. “This new vehicle will give us additional safe, reliable transportation without the added expense of a CDL holder.”