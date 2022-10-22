GERONIMO — A Lawton man was hospitalized following a Thursday afternoon wreck on Interstate 44, 4 miles south of Geronimo.
Patrick G. Strawn, 26, was flown by Survival Flight to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and admitted in good condition with internal trunk injuries, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Strawn was driving a Honda vehicle northeast-bound on the interstates shortly before 1:50 p.m. Thursday when he went off the roadway to the right and crashed into a fence, Trooper Michale Rodriguez reported. The driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.
The trooper reported inattention as the cause of the wreck.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.