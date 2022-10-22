Lights
Comstock

GERONIMO — A Lawton man was hospitalized following a Thursday afternoon wreck on Interstate 44, 4 miles south of Geronimo.

Patrick G. Strawn, 26, was flown by Survival Flight to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and admitted in good condition with internal trunk injuries, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

