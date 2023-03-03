Investigators are looking to arrest a Geronimo man for allegations he used an axe to break into a couple’s house because he believed he was owed money for cutting wood and for being shorted on methamphetamine.

The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Thursday for Kevin James Jerome, 42, for a felony count of second-degree burglary and a misdemeanor charge of malicious injury to property under $1,000, records indicate. The burglary charge is punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

