Investigators are looking to arrest a Geronimo man for allegations he used an axe to break into a couple’s house because he believed he was owed money for cutting wood and for being shorted on methamphetamine.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Thursday for Kevin James Jerome, 42, for a felony count of second-degree burglary and a misdemeanor charge of malicious injury to property under $1,000, records indicate. The burglary charge is punishable by up to seven years in prison.
Geronimo Police Chief David Johnson stated he was called around 10:15 a.m. Feb. 18 to a home at 810 Geronimo Street on the report of an ax being used to gain entry into the home. The homeowner and his girlfriend were inside at the time.
The resident said he was in the bathroom readying to shower when he heard “a loud crashing noise” from the living room, the warrant affidavit states. He came out to see Jerome standing there inside the doorway holding an ax and he began yelling. The intruder ran off.
The girlfriend told Johnson that Jerome was holding a wood splitting maul she’d loaned him a week before. She said Jerome was mad about an incident with a friend’s dog and that he said her boyfriend “owed him money for cutting wood,” the affidavit states.
Jerome told Johnson his anger at the homeowner had been building for a while. He believed the man had called him a derogatory name, owed him for splitting wood and had been shorting him on meth purchases, according to the affidavit. He turned over a blue ax and the wood maul that were in his pickup.
